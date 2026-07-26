Court frames charges against Patwari, alleged tout

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Additional Sessions Judge Anti-Corruption Court Rajni Sharma has framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against a Patwari and his alleged tout in connection with a Rs 35,000 bribery case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, Rajni Sharma framed charges against Arish Parvez, then posted as Patwari at Patwar Halqa Gangyal, and Jatinder Kumar alias Jatin, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana, Jammu.

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According to the charge framed by the court, Arish Parvez allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 from complainant Harmeet Singh for issuing a Fard Intikhab concerning 6.6 marlas of land falling under Khasra No. 150 min.

The prosecution alleged that the Patwari directed the complainant to contact Jatinder Kumar, described as his tout, and pay Rs 15,000 as advance out of the total bribe amount.

Additional Public Prosecutor Anoop Kumar appeared for the prosecution and presented the case on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Bureau before the court.

The court found that, at the prima facie stage, the material placed on record disclosed offences punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against both accused.

The case arises out of FIR No. 05/2022, registered at Police Station Central ACB, Jammu, on May 10, 2022. The investigation was conducted by DySP Laxmi Kant, following which the ACB presented the chargesheet before the Special Anti-Corruption Court.

The allegations will now be tested during trial, and the accused shall be presumed innocent unless proved guilty in accordance with law.