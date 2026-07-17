Court frames charges against 16 narco-terror operatives

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 16: The Special NIA Court today framed charges against 16 members of a Pakistan-backed narco-terror syndicate that financed terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir through proceeds generated from narcotics smuggling.

A statement issued by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) said that the case was registered in October 2022 on the basis of credible intelligence regarding a highly organized cross-border conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan/ PoJK-based handlers of the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

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"Investigation conducted by the SIA, Kashmir, established that the syndicate smuggled narcotic substances across the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir and channelized the illicit proceeds for financing terrorism, sustaining terrorist infrastructure and strengthening the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory," the statement said.

It said that the agency uncovered the larger conspiracy and identified the involvement of 16 accused persons, including four Pakistan/ PoJK-based terrorist handlers.

The accused include Rubeena Nazir Malik, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmed Poswal, Safeer Ahmad Mughal, Mohammad Rashid Thakkar, Mohammad Rayaz Lohar, Javid Iqbal Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, Abdul Rashid Mir, Abdul Rashid Bhat, and Basharat Ali Poswal.

The statement said that all above accused stand arrested whereas Sageer Ahmad Poswal son of Nazir Ahmad Poswal of Amrohi Arna Kupwara is absconding.

The agency said that the Pakistan/PoJK-based accused who are absconding include Tariq Ahmad Malik alias Dilawar son of Mohammad Ramzan; Alif-ud-Din Badana son of Ghulam-ud-Din Badana of Amrohi, Karnah, Kupwara; Mushtaq Ahmad Naik alias Usman Bhai son of Ghulam Nabi Naik of Kundan, Khari, District Ramban; and Firdous Ahmad Dar alias Umer Dar son of Abdul Khaliq Dar of Harwan, Sopore, Baramulla.

It said that one of the accused person Mushtaq Ahmad Malik alias Rahee son of Mohammad Yousuf Malik of Panzipora, Sopore, Baramulla has been Killed in an encounter.

The agency said that it has filed six comprehensive charge sheets against all sixteen accused. The investigation also resulted in the arrest of three proclaimed offenders who had been evading arrest.

The Special Court has ordered framing of charges against the ten available accused under stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Indian Penal Code, including offences relating to waging war against the Government of India, conspiracy to wage war, terrorist acts, raising funds for terrorist organizations, membership and support to terrorist organizations, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and forgery.

"The order framing charges marks a decisive stage in the prosecution and reflects the strength of the evidence collected by SIA Kashmir during the investigation. The trial will now proceed with the recording of prosecution evidence before the competent Court," the statement said.

"SIA Kashmir continues to pursue legal proceedings against the absconding Pakistan/PoJK-based accused in accordance with law. Simultaneously, proceedings for attachment and forfeiture of properties linked to terrorist activities under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are also being pursued."

"The successful investigation and the framing of charges reaffirm the unwavering commitment of SIA Kashmir to dismantling the financial infrastructure of terrorism by targeting the nexus between narcotics trafficking and cross-border terrorism, and by ensuring that every individual involved in financing, facilitating or supporting terrorist activities is brought to justice," statement added.