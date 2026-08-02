Court extends Gupta’s judicial custody by 14 days

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of accused Vijay Gupta by 14 days in a money laundering case being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The court also directed jail authorities to facilitate a Holter Study Test at Safdarjung Hospital after the accused expressed willingness to undergo the cardiac examination, which he had earlier declined.

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The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana after hearing submissions from the ED and the defence. The court noted that the prosecution complaint was complete in all respects and that all relied-upon documents had been submitted to the court.

It directed that copies of the prosecution complaint and relied-upon documents be supplied to the accused on or before the next date of hearing. A copy of the medical report received from Central Jail No. 7 was also furnished to the defence counsel.

The medical report revealed that all prescribed medical tests of the accused had been conducted except the Holter Study Test, as he had refused hospital admission and medication despite medical advice. During the hearing, however, the accused informed the court that he was now willing to undergo the test. Taking note of the submission, the court directed the Jail Superintendent to produce him before the Cardiology Department of Safdarjung Hospital for the Holter Test and to file a compliance report, along with all medical records, within ten days.

While allowing the ED's application under Section 187(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for extension of judicial custody, the court observed that there existed a possibility of the accused committing similar offences in future. It also referred to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar and Satender Kumar Antil Vs Central Bureau of Investigation before granting the prosecution's request.

The court also considered an application moved by the in-charge of the PHC lock-up seeking permission to produce the accused through video conferencing. The application stated that Vijay Gupta had expressed apprehension of being attacked by other inmates and had requested separate accommodation, which could not be provided because of limited space in the lock-up.

Accepting the request, the court ordered that the accused be produced through video conferencing from jail until further orders.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on August 4, 2026, and a copy of the order has been forwarded to the Jail Superintendent for compliance.