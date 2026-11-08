Court dismisses complaint against BCCI president

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: A court in Jammu has dismissed an application seeking directions for registration of an FIR against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas over allegations of discrepancies and manipulation in his date-of-birth records.

The application was filed by former J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) honorary secretary Sudershan Mehta, alleging fraud, cheating and forgery in connection with Manhas’s date-of-birth.

Advertisement

Special Railway Magistrate, Jammu, Sandeep Singh Sen, while examining the complaint, supporting documents and police inquiry report submitted by the SHO Nowabad observed that there was no prima facie material to warrant registration of an FIR against Manhas. The police inquiry found no material indicating manipulation or fabrication of his date of birth.

According to the inquiry report, Manhas’s date of birth was consistently recorded as September 12, 1977 in his official documents, including educational records, PAN card, Aadhaar card and employment records.

The court also noted that the complainant had failed to place on record any material demonstrating that Manhas had forged or fabricated documents or knowingly made a false representation with the intention of obtaining an unlawful advantage in cricket.

While dismissing the application as devoid of sufficient merit, the court clarified that the complainant could approach the DDCA, the appropriate authority, for verification of its records and seek action in accordance with law, if warranted.