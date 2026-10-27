Court awards 1-yr jail in cheque bounce case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: A local court here sentenced a man accused of cheque bounce to one year jail with penalty equivalent to double the cheque amount.

The court of Sub Judge Srinagar after holding the accused Bashir Ahmad Bujal for commission of offence under section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act guilty awarded him one year simple imprisonment with fine of double the cheque amount worth Rs 46.50 lakh.

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The case against the accused-Bujal was filed by one Naseer Ahmad Ratta of Nishat, who claimed that the accused-Bujal owed him Rs 46.50 lakh following settlement of their property-related business dealings.

Accused- Bujal had issued a cheque of disputed amount to complainant-Ratta, drawn on J&K Bank, Brein Nishat branch however; the same was dis-honoured with the remark 'Payment Stopped by Drawer'. The complainant under provision of NI Act issued a demand notice to the accused for repayment of disputed amount, but the accused failed to make payment within the prescribed period.

The court observed that merely filling in the particulars of a signed cheque by the payee does not, by itself, invalidate the instrument or displace the statutory presumption. It further noted that the accused had not produced convincing material showing that the cheque had been misused or that the alleged liability did not exist.

The court has held that the complainant has established all essential ingredients of the offence and convicted Bujal under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to one year's simple imprisonment and imposed a fine equal to twice the cheque amount, to be paid as compensation to the complainant.

The accused was absent at the time of announcement of the judgment as such ordered issuance of a non-bailable warrant and directed that he be communicated the judgment after being brought before the court.