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Home / Todays story / Court allows Rashid to attend Parl session

Court allows Rashid to attend Parl session

NEW DELHI, July 16: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the Monsoon session of Parliament in custody on all dates. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp   Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma...

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Daily Excelsior
04:09 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, July 16:

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the Monsoon session of Parliament in custody on all dates.

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Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma was hearing the plea filed by Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the upcoming parliamentary session scheduled from July 20 to August 13 and allowed the plea.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

The court conducted the proceedings in camera. (PTI)

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