Court acquits 21 BJP-RSS workers in 2014 murder case in Keralam

KASARAGOD (KERALAM): (Oct 17) A court here on Saturday acquitted 21 BJP-RSS workers accused of murdering SDPI activist Zainul Abid in 2014, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Achindya Raj Unni pronounced the verdict, acquitting all the accused in the case.

The acquitted included BJP local leaders Mahesh K, Udayan, Prasanth, Prathap and Hareesh B.