Couple Killed, 4 Injured As Boulders Hit Vehicle On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Banihal/Jammu, Jul 22: A couple was killed and four others were injured after a vehicle was hit by boulders along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district amid heavy rains on Wednesday, officials said.

With these deaths, the toll in rain-related incidents across the Jammu region since July 19 has risen to 25, while seven people remain missing, they said.

The incident took place at Gangraoo near Ramsoo when the boulders from the hillock struck the tempo traveller travelling from Banihal to Ramban, they said.

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Rescuers found Nazir Ahmed dead at the spot while his wife Shakeela Begum succumbed to injuries at the Public Health Centre in Ramsoo. The couple were residents of Doda district.

The four injured persons -- Ahmed, Akhtar Hussain, Tasleema Bano and Irshad Ahmed, all residents of Doda -- were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

This morning, at least three residential houses collapsed due to heavy rains in Shikari village of Mahore in Reasi district.

However, the occupants vacated the houses in time and no casualties were reported, the officials said.

In the previous incidents, 17 people were killed in Poonch and three each in Rajouri and Doda districts. (Agencies)