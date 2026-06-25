Couple, daughter among 5 killed; 6 injured in two road accidents

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA/REASI, June 24: Five persons lost their lives while six others were injured in two different road accidents in Doda and Reasi districts on Wednesday.

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Three of a family were killed and two others injured after the car they all were onboard plunged into a deep gorge in Doda area while a tragic road accident in Reasi left two women dead and four others injured.

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Sources informed that a couple and their daughter were killed when their car fell into a gorge at Khellani area of Doda district.

The accident also left a woman and a 13-year-old boy, also from the same family, injured.

Immediately after the accident locals along with cops started rescue operation and shifted the injured to the hospital where Jai Singh, 46, his wife Babli Devi, 44, and their daughter Sonakshi, 13, all residents of Nagrota area in Jammu were declared dead on arrival.

The injured were Vishali Devi, 23, daughter of Jai Singh and Aryan, 13, son of Jai Singh, all the injured were also residents of village-Athem, Sidhra, at present village Panjgrain in Nagrota, Jammu.

The injured were under treatment at GMC Doda.

The accident victims were members of a family returning home after paying obeisance at Machail Mata shrine in Kishtwar district.

Police has taken cognisance of the incident.

Meanwhile, in another tragic road accident in Chiral Shajroo area of Reasi district on Wednesday, two women lost their lives while four others sustained injuries.

The accident took place at around 1:30 pm when a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car bearing registration number JK02DU-4204, met with an accident while moving members of a family from Chiral.

The deceased were identified as Razia Begum, 49, wife of Liyaqat Hussain and Tahira Parveen, 32, wife of Ashiq Hussain, both residents of Chiral village.

The injured were Ashiq Hussain, 34, son of Shaukat Ahmad; Ehtisham, 4, son of Ashiq Hussain; Aira Choudhary, 6, daughter of Ashiq Hussain and Aiman Choudhary, 11, daughter of Mumtaz Ahmad.

Soon after the accident, locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Mahore Hospital for initial treatment and later on referred to District Hospital Reasi for specialized medical care.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident.