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Home / Latest News / Couple, 3 children found dead in Greater Noida; food poisoning suspected

Couple, 3 children found dead in Greater Noida; food poisoning suspected

NOIDA: (Oct 17) In a suspected case of food poisoning, a couple and their three children were found dead at a village in Greater Noida's Rabupura, police said on Saturday. According to police, Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their...

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Daily Excelsior
01:09 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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NOIDA: (Oct 17) In a suspected case of food poisoning, a couple and their three children were found dead at a village in Greater Noida's Rabupura, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead at Nagla Shri Padam village on Saturday morning.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning, they said. The family had consumed noodles the previous night, according to locals and Mahesh's mother.

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