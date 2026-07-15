NEW DELHI, July 15: With the wholesale price inflation rising to 9.87 per cent in June, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that the country is steadily heading towards an economic crisis due to the Modi government's "anti-people policies".

The opposition party also demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising inflation, and said he alone must answer for this "economic failure".

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Due to the Modi government's anti-people policies, the country is steadily heading towards an economic crisis. The Congress party has repeatedly warned the government about this over the past few months."

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Amidst the worst wholesale inflation in 44 months (9.87%) and a staggering 27.4% surge in fuel and electricity prices, agricultural sowing has dropped to a three-year low, he said.

The common people are reeling under the burden of rising inflation and unemployment, while the nation's farmers -- the providers of food -- are suffering the double blow of the government's flawed policies and adverse weather conditions, Ramesh said.

Rising inflation has driven up operational costs for industries, he pointed out.

At a time when all key economic indicators are flashing 'red alert,' the Modi government, instead of managing the situation, is busy chasing headlines to divert public attention, Ramesh said.

Rather than controlling inflation, the government is merely attempting to conceal the alarming inflation figures, he alleged.

"The latest wholesale inflation data stands as stark evidence of the Modi government's economic mismanagement and failure," Ramesh said.

When every section of society is in distress, where exactly do the government's priorities lie, he asked.

"Prime Minister, the nation demands answers from you regarding inflation; after governing for 12 years, you alone must answer for this economic failure," he said.

The wholesale price inflation rose to 9.87 per cent in June, from 9.68 per cent in May, led by a sharp spike in prices of non-food and food products.

The latest wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data is based on the 2022-23 base year.

According to the data, food inflation rose to 5.49 per cent in June, from 3.60 per cent in May, as food prices rose during the month following a rainfall deficit due to the El Nino impact.

Non-food articles WPI inflation was also higher at 11.07 per cent, while in minerals it was 9.45 per cent in June.

WPI inflation in fuel and power was down to 27.41 per cent in June, from a peak of 30.33 per cent in May. In manufactured products, inflation was unchanged at 7.48 per cent as in May. (PTI)