Counterfeiting, smuggling undermine manufacturing ambitions, consumer trust: Kovind

New Delhi, Sep 17: Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said counterfeiting and smuggling undermine India's manufacturing ambitions, hurt honest businesses and farmers, and erode consumer trust, as he called for greater international and inter-agency cooperation to combat illicit trade.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 12th edition of FICCI MASCRADE (Movement Against Smuggled and Counterfeit Trade) here, Kovind said counterfeit agricultural inputs, including pesticides, could hurt crop productivity and livelihoods of farmers.

"Counterfeiting can damage the reputation of Indian products and enterprises in global markets. Smuggling can place honest businesses at a disadvantage. And for the consumer, the consequences can be deeply personal," said Kovind.

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Recalling India's journey from dependence on food imports in the 1960s to self-sufficiency in foodgrains, he said counterfeiting in the agriculture sector threatened gains made in ensuring food and nutritional security, particularly since India's farm productivity "remains lower than global standards".

"Counterfeit agricultural inputs, including pesticides, have far-reaching consequences. They adversely affect crop productivity, harm farmers' livelihoods and, ultimately, undermine our efforts to strengthen the very foundation of food and nutritional security," he added.

Kovind said illicit trade is becoming increasingly transnational and technologically sophisticated, with criminal networks exploiting global logistics, digital marketplaces, social media and complex financial channels.

"The borders may be different, the jurisdictions may be different, and the agencies involved may be different. But the criminal network works as one connected system," Kovind said, stressing that the response must consequently also be "unified and collective".

While arguing that data analytics and artificial intelligence could help agencies identify unusual patterns and assess risks, he cautioned that technology alone would not be sufficient.

"We need technology, but we also need inter-agency and international cooperation in intelligence sharing. Information that appears insignificant to one agency may be the missing piece of a much larger investigation for another," he said.

Kovind said criminal networks did not operate in silos and enforcement institutions could therefore not afford to do so either.

He said counterfeiting and smuggling threatened three ideas India needed to protect -- its civilisational tradition, its aspiration to become a global centre of enterprise, manufacturing and innovation, and the interests of an empowered consumer who should be able to purchase products with confidence.

Kovind linked the theme of the conference, "One World, One Fight: Eliminating Counterfeiting and Smuggling Through Collective Action", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's formulation of "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

The fight against illicit trade, he said, could not remain confined to customs authorities, regulators, industry or consumers and needed to become a wider national effort.

"This is not just a fight against smuggling and counterfeiting. It is a fight to uphold trust and to secure our economic future," Kovind said. (PTI)