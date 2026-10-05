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Home / Latest News / Counter Intelligence Kashmir Carries Out Searches In J&K's Anantnag

Counter Intelligence Kashmir Carries Out Searches In J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 5: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday carried out searches at a house in Anantnag district and seized two mobile phones as part of a terror probe. Led by a Deputy...

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Daily Excelsior
03:03 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Oct 5: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday carried out searches at a house in Anantnag district and seized two mobile phones as part of a terror probe.

Led by a Deputy Superintendent of police, the team conducted searches at the residence of a woman suspect at Janglat Mandi, officials said.

They said the team recovered two mobile phones and associated SIM cards from the suspect and took these for analysis.

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