Cottonseed oil cake  futures rise on fresh bets

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 3,735 per quintal in futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded higher by Rs 4, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 3,735 per quintal with an open interest of 16,580 lots.

Marketmen said the widening of positions by traders amid increasing demand for cattle feed mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices. (PTI)