Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026 and CMA Profession

Prof D Mukherjee

mukhopadhyay.dinabandhu@gmail.com

The Companies Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing amendments to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, presents a landmark opportunity to strengthen corporate governance and industrial competitiveness. While earlier amendments to the Companies Act modernized corporate regulation, the cost accounting framework remained largely unchanged. The proposed reform can reposition cost management from a statutory compliance function to a strategic driver of corporate decision-making. In competitive markets, where prices are determined by market forces, sustainable profitability depends on scientific cost management, productivity, innovation, and resource optimization. Accordingly, cost accounting should evolve to encompass target costing, value engineering, supply chain optimization, risk management, and long-term value creation. India's competitiveness would be enhanced by adopting the cost-led development model successfully practiced by leading East Asian economies.

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Profit - Function of Cost in Market Economy

Profit is a function of cost, given that the selling price is determined by the market. And if India is become an economic global power by 2047, she has to take into cognizance the Strategic Cost Management Equation which arguments in favour of creating position of Chief Cost Management Officer (CCMO) parallel to CFO in the league of KMPs and the equation (II=f (C) subject to P=Pm) mathematically support such provision in proposed Section 203A companies Act 2013, or equivalently,(II=PmQ-C(Q)), where: Pm= Market-determined price , Q= Quantity sold C(Q)= producing cost for quantity Q. Since Pm is exogeneous, sustainable profit depends on minimizing C(Q), justifying CCMO's distinct strategic role.

Undermining the Strategic Importance of Cost

The strategic role of cost management has been weakened by the historical under-recognition of Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) in corporate decision-making. Legislative delays and branding inconsistencies have limited the profession's visibility despite global acceptance of the ACMA/FCMA designations. Retaining the Institute's legacy name has created unnecessary confusion, undermining recognition of cost management as a strategic discipline essential for competitiveness, productivity, and long-term value creation.

Why Corporate Sector Averse to Cost Management

Indian corporates have traditionally viewed Cost and Management Accountants as compliance-oriented auditors rather than strategic business partners. Senior management generally prioritizes financial reporting led by Chartered Accountants, overlooking the CMA's expertise in target costing, value engineering, supply chain optimization, and cost leadership. The legacy title "Cost Accountant" has further reinforced this perception, limiting board-level recognition of cost management as a strategic driver of competitiveness and profitability.

Structural Reforms for Global Competitiveness

India should shift from compliance-oriented cost auditing to strategic cost engineering. Target costing, value engineering, Kaizen, and Lean should be embedded in engineering education and the CMA curriculum. PLI schemes should incentivize productivity, cost efficiency, and waste reduction, while PM GatiShakti should reduce logistics costs through integrated infrastructure. Corporate boards should include CMAs on strategy and risk committees, and large firms should support MSME suppliers through technology sharing. Legislative reforms should reposition cost management from statutory compliance to a strategic driver of productivity, industrial competitiveness, operational excellence, and sustainable economic growth.

CWA (Amendment) Act, 2011: A Partial Reform

The CWA (Amendment) Act, 2011 only partially achieved its intended objective. Although the Institute was renamed, the statutory title remained "Cost Accountant," creating inconsistency with the globally recognized ACMA and FCMA designations. Renaming the Institute as the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) and adopting Cost and Management Accountant as the statutory title would align India's professional identity with international standards and strengthen global recognition.

Underutilization of Cost Management Specialization Expertise

Despite rigorous professional qualifications, Cost and Management Accountants remain underutilized, with many strategic functions assigned to general managers instead of certified specialists. As India advances manufacturing-led growth, scientific cost management should become central to industrial policy. The proposed amendment to Section 148 should transform cost management from a compliance function into a strategic governance tool that enhances productivity, competitiveness, shareholder value, and sustainable profitability, recognizing that markets determine price, but cost determines profit.

Legislative Amendments for Brand Modernization

Parliament should amend the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 to rename the Institute as the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI), adopt ACMA/FCMA as exclusive designations, and replace obsolete titles with Cost and Management Accountant (CMA). Simultaneously, Section 203A should be inserted into the Companies Act, 2013 to establish the CCMO as a statutory Key Managerial Personnel, strengthening corporate governance and global competitiveness.

Mandatory Application of Proposed Section 203A

Proposed Section 203A should apply to listed companies, unlisted public companies with paid-up capital of ?50 crore or more, and companies with turnover of ?250 crore or above operating in strategic sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, transportation, and technology. The CCMO should function independently of the (CFO, with responsibility for strategic cost leadership, enterprise-wide cost optimization, target costing, value engineering, profitability, productivity, supply-chain efficiency, and long-term margin sustainability, thereby separating strategic cost management from financial stewardship in accordance with global best practices.

Board-Level Mandates

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs should amend the Companies Act, 2013 to recognize the CCMO as a distinct Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) alongside the CFO. This reform would elevate strategic cost management to the board level while ensuring balanced representation of the CA, CMA, and CS professions within corporate governance. The CFO would remain responsible for financial stewardship, including statutory compliance, financial reporting, treasury, taxation, capital structure, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions. The CCMO would independently lead strategic cost governance through target costing, Kaizen, value engineering, supply chain optimization, productivity enhancement, geoeconomic risk assessment, and long-term competitiveness. By clearly separating financial governance from strategic cost management, the proposal would eliminate functional overlap, strengthen board oversight, and align Indian corporate governance with global best practices, where sustainable profitability is driven by both financial discipline and strategic cost leadership.

CMA Curriculum Overhauling & Pedagogical Modernization

The CMA curriculum should be redesigned to align with STEM, data science, and global best practices. Core subjects should include target costing, value engineering, Lean Six Sigma, supply chain architecture, predictive cost analytics, AI-enabled ERP systems, and strategic cost management. Pedagogy should shift to case-based learning, corporate simulations, and mandatory industry residencies. A National Centre for Cost Competitiveness should be established to undertake research on cost strategy, geopolitical risks, and industrial competitiveness.

Repositioning CMAs in Geoeconomic Governance

The Government should strategically deploy CMAs to strengthen India's geoeconomic resilience. Certified CMAs should support the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in determining anti-dumping duties, identifying foreign subsidies, and countering predatory pricing. Major infrastructure projects under PM GatiShakti should require pre-project target costing by CMAs to improve efficiency and reduce cost overruns. Additionally, MSMEs should receive tax incentives for engaging certified CMAs as Strategic Management Consultants to enhance productivity, cost competitiveness, and export performance.

Amendment of CA- CMA-CS Acts, 1949- 1959 -1980- Called for Simultaneously

To align Indian corporate governance with global best practices, reforms to the Companies Act, 2013 should be complemented by amendments to the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959, and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. These reforms should reposition CAs as strategic financial architects, CMAs as Strategic Management Accountants specializing in target costing, value engineering, productivity, and global cost competitiveness, and CSs as Chief Governance and Sustainability Officers focused on ESG, governance, and regulatory agility. All three professions should be recognized as statutory Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs). The Companies Act should require the CCMO to possess a recognized CMA qualification and prohibit unqualified appointments to enterprise-wide cost leadership. Together, the CFO, CCMO, and CS would form three complementary pillars of corporate governance responsible for financial stewardship, strategic cost management, and governance excellence.

Steps to Remove Bureaucratic Bottlenecks

To accelerate industrial competitiveness, the Government should reduce regulatory complexity through four key reforms. First, introduce AI-enabled Compliance Autonomy by creating a unified corporate reporting portal that grants fast-track approvals to companies with integrated digital compliance systems. Second, replace inspection-based regulation with professional certification, relying on the accountable signatures of CAs, CMAs, and CSs, while empowering the NFRA to impose swift penalties for misconduct. Third, exempt non-systemic MSMEs from disproportionate governance requirements. Finally, establish a Council for Conflict Resolution and Corporate Competitiveness to harmonize regulations and eliminate inter-professional overlaps, thereby strengthening ease of doing business and supporting global trade expansion.

The proposed amendment to Section 148, inter alia offers Parliament a historic opportunity to elevate cost governance as a strategic pillar of India's economic future. Together with reforms to the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the insertion of Section 203A in the Companies Act, 2013, it would establish cost and management accounting as a cornerstone of corporate governance. In a market economy, while markets determine price, cost determines profit. Repositioning the profession from compliance to strategic cost leadership will strengthen India's global competitiveness, manufacturing excellence, and innovation-led growth. Overall, the Bill proposes more legal teeth to NFRA as well as constructive reform in financial reporting and cost accounting standards and their far reaching legal consequences in case of violation in compliance.

(The author is an educationist, a management scientist and an independent researcher)