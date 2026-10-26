Coriander futures decline on weak spot demand

NEW DELHI, Oct 26: Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 46 to Rs 17,046 per quintal in futures trade as participants trimmed positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery dropped Rs 46, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 17,046 per quintal with an open interest of 18,905 lots.

Market analysts said subdued spot demand and profit-booking by speculators weighed on coriander futures prices. (PTI)