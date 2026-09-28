Jammu, Sep 28: Hours after a video showing a cop allegedly demanding money as entry fee from a truck driver at a checkpoint in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir Police have disengaged a Special Police Officer (SPO) from service and ordered departmental enquiry against another police personnel.

A senior official here said, "one SPO has been disengaged from the service and a departmental enquiry has been ordered against another cop after a video went viral on social media platforms."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Mohita Sharma has confirmed about the disengagement and probe ordered against the cop.

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A video of a police personnel in uniform allegedly collecting an entry fee from a truck driver has gone viral on various social media platforms and sparked a massive online reaction in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

In the video, captured by a truck driver, it is clearly visible that a cop is asking for money from him at the Lakhanpur check point after he fails to produce the bilty, claiming that the goods loaded in the truck do not require a bilty.

The entry point, notably, falls under the jurisdiction of the State Taxes Enforcement wing, district Kathua.

A goods receipt, commonly known as a truck bilty, is a legal document issued by a transport company or carrier as proof of receiving goods for shipment by road.

In the video, it can also be seen that the truck driver was offering Rs 30 to the cop, who was demanding Rs 100, as he (driver) failed to produce the bilty.

The driver, however, paid the demanded money to the police personnel and left the checkpoint, the video showed.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kathua, Sunil Kesar, when contacted, earlier said, "The matter has come to the notice and is being verified."

Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes Enforcement, Kathua, Joginder Singh, also said, "This matter has no connection with our department. Our teams are deployed for random checking and verification of e-way bills and have been instructed to be in proper uniform."