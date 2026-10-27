Cops challan 406 vehicles, file 4 FIRs in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

Rajouri, Oct 26: Rajouri Police has intensified traffic rules enforcement across district with a special focus on passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles violating traffic rules. During the on going special drive since last four days, 406 vehicles were challaned, including 205 commercial vehicles. Furthermore, 78 vehicles were seized and four FIRs were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act in connection with traffic violations particularly overloading by commercial/ passenger vehicles.

The special drive's aim is to ensure the safety of passengers, strict compliance to traffic rules and regulations, curb overloading and other violations and enhance road safety across the district. Particular emphasis is being laid on commercial vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers and other road users.

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SSP Rajouri Naresh Singh has shared that all field officers have been working on this special drive on the ground to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules & regulations and take firm legal action against violators, especially those involved in overloading and other serious traffic offences.

Rajouri Police appeals to all the transporters, drivers, other operators to strictly adhere to traffic rules, avoid overloading and cooperate with the police in ensuring safer road journey across the district.