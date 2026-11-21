ANTALYA (Turkiye) Nov 21: As intense negotiations are underway at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP31), top climate scientists and experts are drawing world leaders' attention to ocean warming, stressing that COP agendas must be geared toward equipping every coastal district with reliable forecasts, trained local teams, and finance.

However, experts also stress that adaptation finance -- a key issue at COP31 -- if approved in billions, has the potential to lead initiatives in the fisheries sector by directing accessible, grant-based resources to small-scale fishers, fish farmers, coastal communities, and local institutions.

Speaking to PTI, Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, warned that an exceptionally strong El Nino adds another layer of risk.

As the third cyclone in less than a month hit India's eastern coast on the last day of the climate summit, he noted that the Indian Ocean can remain warm even after the weather pattern weakens in the Pacific, extending its impacts into the following year.

"Indian Ocean warming is affecting coastal communities both on land and at sea," Koll said.

"Warmer waters supply heat and moisture that fuel extreme rains and intense cyclones, while also adding to humid heat and making outdoor work more dangerous. Our research has documented more frequent and longer-lasting cyclones in the Arabian Sea."

Underscoring the plight of communities that rely on fishing for their livelihoods, Koll noted that ocean warming leads to fewer safe fishing days and lost income, even when a cyclone does not make landfall. He added that marine heatwaves also damage coral reefs and disrupt the ecosystems that support local fisheries.

He flagged that the current climate pattern highlights the urgent need to prepare for marine heatwaves, coral bleaching, and shifting fishing conditions well into 2027, emphasising that this lead time must be used to connect ocean monitoring and forecasts with actionable decisions for coastal communities.

"For a fishing family, resilience means being able to stay ashore when the sea is unsafe without losing the means to feed the household, and without losing their houses and property," Koll told PTI, adding that it also means coastal planning that accounts for compound flooding, the protection of mangroves and reefs, and safeguards for people working in humid heat.

"These are measurable adaptation pathways that we can track, alongside sustained cuts in the emissions that continue to heat the ocean," he added.

According to Grinson George, Director of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in India, rising ocean temperatures, increasing cyclones, and harmful algal blooms are severely disrupting fishing activities across the country.

He explained that rising ocean temperatures cause thermal stratification, a layering of water that is typically disrupted by cyclones. However, as the frequency of cyclones increases, the number of days fishermen can safely venture out to sea drops sharply.

The impact is particularly severe along India's southwest coast, especially in Kerala and Karnataka, where communities face mounting challenges over shrinking fishing windows. Fishermen are also increasingly encountering species that are not commercially viable, which further obstructs their operations.

"For instance, they occasionally come across jellyfish blooms. While certain jellyfish species have export markets, not all can be harvested commercially. Their presence obstructs fishing activities and prevents fishermen from harvesting regular resources, including fish and shellfish, resulting in significant lost opportunities," George told PTI.

Discussing India's diverse and complex fishing sector, he further stated that smaller fishing groups, particularly those operating thermocol boats and other small-scale vessels, face serious damage to their crafts because of adverse sea conditions.

"It ranges from individual fishermen operating thermocol boats to groups of 60 to 70 people fishing in large, motorised mechanised vessels. We have recorded nearly 512 craft-gear combinations, and there are more. Given this complexity, smaller fishing groups face serious damage to their craft because of adverse sea conditions," he said.

Speaking about the impact of El Nino, which is expected to peak in November and December, George explained that the associated heat transfer happens with a time lag; therefore, the effects will become more evident in the coming months.

He also noted that significant additional heat gain is expected in the Northern Indian Ocean from January to May next year.

The Director of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute further expressed concerns about the sea conditions deteriorating during extreme marine events, which also puts the safety of small-scale fishing vessels at risk.

Poor sea conditions are not necessarily associated with cyclones alone; they can also arise from other marine disturbances. More broadly, changes in marine structures are resulting in the loss of essential fish habitats.

"Coral reefs are a typical example. During severe marine heatwaves and rising temperatures, corals undergo bleaching, losing their cover and diversity. We have witnessed major bleaching events in several years, including 1998, 2002, 2005, 2010 and 2017, with episodic events also occurring alongside El Nino."

Speaking about the solutions to these issues, Sanjay Vashist, Director of Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA), stressed that if adaptation finance is approved in the billions at COP31, it can support locally led initiatives in the fisheries sector by directing accessible, grant-based resources to small-scale fishers, fish farmers, coastal communities, and local institutions.

"These are not future risks; they are immediate and material impacts of climate change on people who depend directly on marine ecosystems. This funding would enable communities to design and implement practical measures to protect aquatic-food livelihoods from warming waters, erratic rainfall, storms, and declining fish stocks," Vashist told PTI.

He underscored that frontline coastal communities cannot be left to bear the consequences of an increasingly unstable climate without adequate, predictable, and accessible adaptation finance.

Stressing that COP31 must restore a clear financial commitment, Vashist said that there is a need to establish a robust baseline and delivery pathway, and ensure that adaptation resources reach the communities whose lives and livelihoods are most directly affected. (PTI)