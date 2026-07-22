Srinagar, Jul 22: In the first terror attack targetting Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel this year, a lone terrorist shot dead a head constable deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty in Anantnag on Wednesday, triggering a massive anti-terror operation and the detention of dozens of suspected overground workers (OGWs).

The attack on the policeman took place around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, the officials said.

Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of the IRP 3rd Battalion, who was posted on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was critically injured after being shot and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag.

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Hussain was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, the officials said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

Soon after the killing, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive operation to track down the assailant.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited the attack site for a first-hand assessment of the situation.

The security forces launched a massive anti-terror crackdown across four districts of south Kashmir -- Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam -- and detained dozens of suspected OGWs within hours after the policeman's killing.

In Pulwama, police established mobile check-points at several locations to prevent the movement of subversive elements, officials said.

They said Additional Superintendent of Police Shafat Najar supervised the frisking and search operations, which were launched soon after the terrorist killed the head constable.

In Shopian, police carried out an extensive security and counter-terrorism operation across the district to prevent any attempt to disturb peace and maintain a robust security environment.

As part of the operation, dozens of suspected OGWs linked to terrorist networks were detained for questioning, the officials said, adding that similar operations were launched in Anantnag and the adjoining Kulgam district.

Senior police officers in each of the four districts are monitoring the operations in their respective areas, they said.

The terror attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, the first this year, drew widespread condemnation from political leaders.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing and said the "heinous act" would not go "unpunished".

"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished. JK Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice," Sinha said in a post on X.

The LG said he had spoken to DGP Prabhat to review the situation.

"I spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the terror attack in Anantnag. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of the martyr," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

"Deeply saddened by the death in the line of duty of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of IRP 3rd Battalion J&K Police. HC Hussain made the ultimate sacrifice in a cowardly terror attack in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," Abdullah said on X.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condemned the killing.

Security forces remain on heightened alert across the Valley to prevent any attempt by terrorists to disturb peace and law and order, officials said. (Agencies)