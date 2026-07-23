Cop martyred in Anantnag terror attack, over 2500 suspected OGWs detained

DGP visits site of attack to assess situation

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 22: A head Constable of Police was martyred in a terrorist attack in Anantnag today triggering a massive security crackdown across the Valley, with over 2500 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) detained for questioning.

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A police official said that a terrorist appeared in busy Lal Chowk in Anantnag town this afternoon and fired upon a policeman from a close range. He was critically injured and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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The slain policeman was identified as Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, 45, of the 3rd Battalion of the India Reserve Police (IRP), who was deployed for security duties related to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Senior police and security officials rushed to the spot and a massive search operation was launched in the area. The entire Anantnag town was sealed, with additional reinforcements rushed to the area as security forces began a massive manhunt to track down the attacker.

A Police official said that over 2500 suspected OGWs, including 700 in Srinagar, have been detained across Kashmir for questioning during the ongoing operations. "Searches and verification drives are continuing, particularly in South Kashmir, to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack or providing logistical support to terrorists," the official said.

Senior police officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir, SSP Anantnag, and officers from various security forces visited the attack site to assess the situation and review the ongoing anti-terror operations.

Later in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the District Police Lines (DPL) Anantnag, where senior officers paid floral tributes to the slain policeman and offered a Guard of Honour in recognition of the sacrifice of the cop in the line of duty.

The killing comes amid heightened security arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir due to the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra. Security agencies have further strengthened deployment at vulnerable locations while intelligence-based operations have been stepped up to prevent any further terror incidents.

Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the attack, while efforts are underway to identify and neutralise the terrorists involved.

His father, Head Constable Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, had lost his life in 1990's after coming under a landslide in Ramban while on duty. Following his father's death, Qureshi joined the police force under the SRO-43 compassionate appointment policy.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, his widowed mother, a brother and three married sisters.

For the people of Lolipora, Ashiq was not merely a policeman. He was the son who carried forward his father's legacy, the man who supported his widowed mother, cared for his family and quietly fulfilled every responsibility placed upon his shoulders.

His body reached the village this evening. Women broke down in tears while men struggled to hold back emotions as hundreds lined both sides of the road to receive the coffin draped in the tricolour.

The entire village reverberated with emotional slogans of "Ashiq Tere Khoon Se Inquilab Aayega" and "Shaheed Ki Jo Maut Hai, Woh Qaum Ki Hayat Hai," as mourners bid a final farewell to one of their own sons.

Thousands of people from Beerwah and adjoining areas attended the funeral prayers with moist eyes, making it one of the largest gatherings the village has witnessed in recent years.

Senior police officers, led by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Omprakash Pandey and SSP Budgam Hariprasad K.K., besides several other officers, reached Lolipora to shoulder the coffin and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

A family member said Qureshi had spoken to him over the phone barely an hour before the attack. None imagined it would be their last conversation.

Remembering him, Zubair Ahmad, a resident of Lolipora, said Ashiq lived with honesty and humility despite wearing the uniform.

"He was a brave and noble soul. Everyone in the village respected him because he was honest, kind-hearted and always ready to help others. We have lost not just a policeman but a brother," he said.

Another villager, Rafiq Ahmad, said Ashiq's death has devastated the entire village. "He was the breadwinner of his family and fulfilled every responsibility with dignity. The government should stand firmly with his family and ensure they receive all possible support. It is impossible to compensate such a loss, but justice should be done to those he left behind," he said.