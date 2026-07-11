Jammu, Jul 11: A police constable has been dismissed from service in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district for remaining absent from duty for more than two-and-a-half years without obtaining requisite authorisation, police said on Saturday.

Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma has ordered dismissal of Selection Grade Constable Bachan Sharma, a resident of Dhaloti village of Marheen, posted at District Police Lines (DPL) Kathua, a spokesman said.

He said the official was appointed as constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2011.

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"During his posting at DPL Kathua, he was marked absent with effect from November 10, 2023. Despite repeated notices, wireless messages, and summons issued through Police Station Rajbagh, and opportunities provided through show cause notices and publication in leading newspapers, he did not report back for duty," the spokesman said.

He said a departmental inquiry was conducted which found him guilty of willful and prolonged unauthorised absence of more than two-and-a-half years and gross disregard for departmental discipline.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the delinquent official has been dismissed from police service with effect from November 10, 2023, the date from which he was marked absent, the spokesman said.

He said the dismissed cop has been directed to deposit all government items and obtain the required certificate from the department, failing which he is liable to be booked under law.