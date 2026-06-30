Cooperatives: Weaving the fabric of inclusive national growth

Dr Nidhi Pathania

duttaraj.82@gmail.com

India's cooperative tradition is deeply rooted in the ancient philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which means the world is a family, in regions where people have traditionally worked together to obtain common resources like water reservoirs and have formed informal credit unions. The formalization of cooperatives began in 1904 with the enactment of the Cooperative Credit Societies Act. Following Independence in 1947, cooperatives were strategically incorporated into national development plans. Presently, India hosts approximately 8,00,000 cooperatives with over 290 million members, positioning it as a significant player in the global social economy. Nearly 98% of rural areas are organized under a cooperative framework, with approximately 26,798 agricultural cooperatives leading the farming sector. Prominent Indian cooperatives include IFFCO (fertilizer) and AMUL (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation), which rank among the largest globally by GDP per capita. Since 2016, India has established a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation, operating under the slogan "Sahkar se Samriddhi" to fortify the cooperative movement with an independent administrative, legal and political framework.

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Cooperatives enhance national strength by promoting inclusive economic growth advancing social equality and supporting community development. They ensure financial inclusion and contribute to a resilient, self-reliant economy from the grassroots level. Cooperatives, particularly those within the agricultural sector significantly contribute to economic empowerment by enhancing rural incomes. These cooperatives allow small-scale farmers and producers to aggregate their products, utilize advanced technology and obtain fair prices by removing exploitative intermediaries. Financial inclusion is further promoted by credit cooperative societies and urban cooperative banks, which provide accessible and affordable financial services, including loans and deposit options to communities underserved by traditional banking systems. This reduces dependence on moneylenders and fosters saving habits.

Cooperatives play a significant role in generating employment across diverse sectors, such as handlooms, fisheries, tourism, handicrafts and agro-processing, particularly in rural regions. This contribution aids in reducing unemployment and enhancing living standards of the inhabitants of that particular region. Regarding market linkages and exports, the formation of new national-level multi-state cooperatives, including the National Cooperative Exports Limited for organic products, seeds, and exports, provides local producers with access to both national and international markets. This access subsequently increases their income and bolsters the country's export potential.

Cooperatives significantly contribute to social and community development by following democratic values, particularly the "one member, one vote" principle. These enterprises are governed democratically, thereby empowering members by granting them a voice in decision-making processes and enhancing leadership skills at the local level. Moreover, they prioritize community welfare by reinvesting profits into local development initiatives. These initiatives include the construction of schools, healthcare centres and infrastructure such as rural water supply systems, all of which enhance the overall quality of life. The guiding principle of "concern for community" drives these efforts.

Cooperatives act as significant catalysts for women's empowerment by offering them economic autonomy, leadership roles and social advancement which are often lacking in conventional employment. In sectors such as dairy, handicrafts, agriculture and self-help groups, women-led cooperatives provide access to shared credit, market connections and value-added processing, transforming women from unpaid workers into decision-makers and entrepreneurs. These cooperatives foster secure and supportive settings where women can hone leadership abilities by taking on roles as committee members, board directors and chairpersons thereby dismantling patriarchal barriers and challenging gender norms. In India, initiatives like Mahila Co-ops and self-help groups under NRLM/JKSRLM have empowered millions of women to earn their own incomes, educate their children and engage in household and community decision-making. By emphasizing fairness and offering flexible work arrangements that accommodate caregiving duties, cooperatives allow women to balance economic involvement with family responsibilities while enhancing financial stability, social connections and collective bargaining power, thereby strengthening their influence in wider economic and political arenas.

Cooperatives also enhance community bonds by uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds to pursue common economic and social objectives. This collaboration fosters values of self-help, self-responsibility and solidarity. Cooperatives fuel resilience and growth by combining economic efficiency with social equity, helping communities withstand crises while advancing development. In India, this vision is captured in "Sahkar se Samriddhi" (Cooperation to Prosperity), which casts cooperatives as the "second engine" of development toward Viksit Bharat by 2047. With over 8.5 lakh cooperative units and 30 crore members across agriculture, dairy, sugar, fisheries, and finance, cooperatives build resilience through member-owned structures that prioritize stability over profit. The 6.6 lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) provide credit, inputs, and access to 13 crore+ farmers, strengthening resilience against crises and rural self-reliance through grain storage and value-added processing. Cooperatives generate employment, expand exports, raise incomes through diversification and support renewable energy and organic farming. The National Cooperative Policy 2025 aims to include 50 crore people and triple GDP contribution in 10 years. As far as Policy and Legal Support is concerned, governments acknowledge the potential inherent in the cooperative model. Constitutional provisions and recent policies, such as India's National Cooperative Policy 2025, emphasize the modernization of governance, the enhancement of transparency through computerization, and the establishment of a supportive legal framework.

Cooperatives facilitate sustainable development through sustainable practices which include the adoption of solar energy for irrigation and the advancement of organic farming, both of which contribute to a more sustainable economy. Cooperatives demonstrate resilience during economic crises owing to their emphasis on community, collective decision-making, and stable capital structures. These factors contribute to business sustainability even in adverse conditions.

Cooperatives play a crucial role in strengthening nations by promoting inclusive economic growth that benefits everyone, including the most marginalized communities. Their member-owned and democratically-controlled structure enables small farmers, women, artisans and low-income workers to access credit, markets, technology and value-added processing that would otherwise be out of reach. By focusing on member welfare rather than profit maximization, cooperatives help retain local wealth, ensuring that economic benefits remain within communities instead of being diverted to distant corporate shareholders. This approach reduces poverty and regional disparities. The cooperative model also creates quality employment for millions and promotes social equity by granting equal voting rights regardless of capital contribution, ensuring that decision-making power rests with those who use the cooperative's services. Nations that support cooperatives develop resilient economic ecosystems capable of withstanding global crises, as demonstrated by financial cooperatives maintaining credit flow during economic downturns. Additionally, cooperatives advance sustainable development through community-led initiatives in agriculture, renewable energy, and circular economy practices. Ultimately, cooperatives transform economic participation from an exclusive privilege into an inclusive right, fostering societies where economic strength is measured not just by aggregate GDP but by the widespread distribution of prosperity, dignity, and opportunity across all population segments. By working together, cooperatives ensure that economic growth benefits every part of the nation, embodying the "Sahkar se Samriddhi" vision and fostering a more inclusive and self-reliant society.

(The author is Director The Jammu Pariyatan Vikas Cooperative Limited & Mahila Pramukh, Sahkar Bharti, Jammu and Kashmir Praant)