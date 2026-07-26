Cooperation, Not Division, Is the Path to Lasting Solution: LG

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that division can never be a solution, emphasizing that lasting solutions emerge only through cooperation, dialogue and collective effort. He urged people to work together in the spirit of unity, stressing that harmony and collaboration are essential for the nation's progress and development , He said this in his address after paid obeisance to Mata Sidh Lakshmi during the holy Harbah festival at Teerathraj Lok Bhawan, Anantnag.