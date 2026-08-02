Controlled Blasting By NHAI Clears Massive Boulders On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

JAMMU, Aug 2: In a major step to restore smooth transit along a vital connectivity route, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) executed a high-precision controlled blasting operation on Sunday to clear massive boulders blocking the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

The blockage occurred on the Up Tube (Srinagar-bound corridor) near the Champari area of Chenani in Udhampur district.

The hazardous obstruction was triggered by heavy rainfall in the region, which caused large rocks to dislodge from an adjacent hilltop and tumble onto the highway, creating severe disruption for commuters, freight operators, and essential supply transport.

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To prioritise public safety and mitigate risks associated with the heavy detonation, traffic along this strategically critical stretch was temporarily suspended. Authorities and project engineers halted all vehicular movement around the Champari section, ensuring the surrounding area was completely secure before safety experts detonated the controlled explosives.

The targeted blast successfully shattered the gigantic boulders into manageable debris, enabling clearance crews equipped with heavy earth-moving machinery to swiftly scoop away the remaining rocks and clear the carriageway.

Following a thorough safety inspection of the road surface, authorities officially reopened the highway for traffic, bringing immense relief to hundreds of stranded commuters and restoring the crucial lifeline connecting Jammu with the Kashmir Valley. (Agencies)