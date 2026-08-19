Contractors stage half-dressed protest over pending JJM payments

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 18: Contractors associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Kathua staged a strong protest at the PHE Office over the alleged non-release of their long-pending payments. As a mark of protest against what they described as prolonged financial hardship, several contractors appeared half-dressed and raised slogans demanding the immediate release of their pending dues.

The protesting contractors raised slogans such as "Release JJM Payments" and "Contractor Association Kathua Zindabad," urging the authorities to address their grievances without further delay.

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Speaking to the media, Naresh Sharma said that the issue was not limited to Jammu and Kashmir but was a matter affecting contractors across the country. He said the Contractor Association Kathua had been compelled to stage the protest as crores of rupees in payments had allegedly remained pending for nearly two and a half years. He said that the J&K Government had constituted a Committee to examine the matter and that the Committee had submitted its report, reportedly confirming that the works had been completed at various locations and that the contractors' payments should be released. However, he alleged that despite the Committee's report, the contractors were still awaiting their dues.

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He warned that if the pending payments were not released soon, the contractors would intensify their agitation. The Association could resort to a hunger strike and undertake further protest programmes, including a city-wide procession in which contractors may repeat their symbolic half-dressed protest to highlight the financial distress they claim to be facing.

Another contractor, while speaking to the media, said that contractors had invested their own money and taken loans to execute development works under JJM, including construction of infrastructure and providing water supply facilities to people's homes.

"We took loans and invested money to complete the projects and ensure that water reaches people's homes, but our payments have been kept withheld," he said.

Expressing anger over the prolonged delay, the contractor questioned how officials and senior authorities would manage their households if their salaries or payments were withheld for years.

The contractors urged the Government and concerned authorities to intervene in the matter and ensure the early release of their long-pending JJM dues.