Contractors seek implementation of J&K PWDOMS & Re-organization from next year

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Contractors Association Public Works (R&B) Department has appealed the UT Administration to implement the J&K PWDOMS and Re-organization from the next financial year so that the payments and deposits of the works during current financial year may be released.

In this connection, contractors of Jammu Province working with PWD (R&B) Department, held a meeting at the Association office in Lok Nirman Bhawan, Jammu, here today and highlighted the problems being faced by them.

They rued delay in release of payments and deposits of the Contractors due to implementation of JKPWDOMS online payment and Re-organization of PWD in the mid of the financial year. They alleged that work done payments and deposits under Languishing Schemes were not being released in favour of the Contractors.

Further, the Contractors also met the Engineer in Chief PW (R&B) Department, Jammu in his office chamber regarding deposit of additional CDR / FDR/ performance security in case of abnormally low bids which have been taken by the department in-violation of General Finance Rules and Manual for Procurement issued by the Govt of India in which a Circular of J&K UT Administration was already issued by Finance Department to follow the guidelines of General Finance Rules and Manual for Procurement issued by the Govt of India.

The Association appealed the UT Administration to implement the J&K PWDOMS and Re-organization from the financial year 2024-2025, so that the payments and deposits of the Contractors under various heads viz Languishing, Capex, NABARD, City & Town / Pot Holes, NRDWP, CRF, LIC etc may be released.