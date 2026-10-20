Contractors demand fair fund distribution, pending payments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: J&K PHE Contractors Coordination Committee has demanded fair fund distribution and release of all the pending JJM payments of the contractors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media-persons here today, the Committee extended gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and the Additional Chief Secretary-Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra for their efforts and intervention in resolving their long pending payment issues of JJM contractors. It also conveyed gratitude to the Speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly- Abdul Rahim Rather, Jal Shakti Minister- Javed Rana for their intervention and support. The Committee said that recent announcements, contractors continue to suffer financially due to pending payments for executed works, particularly under retrofitting schemes.

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The Coordination Committee members expressed serious concern over the unequal distribution of funds between Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Under the Single Village Scheme, Rs 490 crore was reportedly distributed equally between both divisions. However, under retrofitting, the reported allocations were Rs 450 crore for Jammu and Rs 100 crore for Kashmir, with Jammu receiving only 13% against Kashmir’s 65 % share. This disparity raises serious concerns of discrimination and demands equitable distribution on the same principles as the Single Village Scheme.

The Committee urges the authorities to release all pending legitimate payments, particularly for retrofitting works; ensure equal and fair fund distribution between Jammu and Kashmir divisions and improve the RBI-linked payment mechanism to eliminate delays and procedural bottlenecks.

The Committee heads for Kashmir and Jammu, Nazir Ahmed and Rajesh Khanna claimed that payments will be accepted only with fair and equal distribution between both divisions. They said a transparent and time-bound resolution is essential to relieve contractors’ financial hardship and ensure the timely completion of JJM works for the public.