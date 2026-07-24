Continuous Rain Triggers Shooting Stones, Landslides At Multiple Locations On NH-44 In Udhampur, Ramban; Clearance Operations Underway

JAMMU, July 24: Continuous rainfall since the wee hours on Friday has triggered fresh incidents of shooting stones, mudslides, and landslides at multiple locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in the Udhampur and Ramban districts, posing a threat to vehicular movement.

Officials said persistent rainfall has led to the dislodging of rocks and mud at several vulnerable stretches of the highway, affecting smooth traffic flow and raising safety concerns for commuters.

Authorities have informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and road clearance teams along with machinery are being mobilized to the affected locations to remove debris and restore traffic movement at the earliest.

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Officials have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel on the highway until weather conditions improve and clearance operations are completed. Travelers have also been urged to follow official traffic advisories before undertaking any journey on NH-44.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation as intermittent rainfall continues across the region, with more shooting stones and landslides possible in vulnerable areas.(KNC)