Continuance of proceedings for settled disputes amounts abuse of process of law: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 21: High Court observed that if disputes are amicably settled between the parties then continuance of criminal proceedings would amount to give fresh life to the dispute and also abuse of process of law.

Justice Sanjay Dhar while quashing the counter FIRs registered by two adjoining villages on account of a dispute relating to pathway of leading to their villages said it is clear that the parties have entered into compromise on the issue which has resulted into the filing of FIRs and are not willing to pursue the criminal proceedings

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"Now the villagers have settled the underlying disputes amicably. In these circumstances, if an end is not put to the criminal proceedings, it would amount to giving a fresh lease of life to the dispute which has been settled by parties amicably and it will amount to frittering away of the fruits of compromise that has been arrived at between the parties. The continuance of criminal proceedings against the accused/petitioners in these circumstances, will be nothing but an abuse of process of law", Justice Dhar said.

With the foregoing reasons the court allowed the petitions filed by the villagers against each other and quashed the FIR No.478/2024 and FIR No.477/2024 both registered with the Police Station, Budgam, and the proceedings emanating there-from.

The court added that the offences arising out of the disputes where the wrong is basically private or personal in nature or the disputes arise out of matrimony and the parties have resolved their entire dispute, the High Court will be within its jurisdiction to quash the criminal proceedings, particularly when, as a consequence of the compromise arrived at between the parties, there is remote possibility of securing conviction of the accused.

The petitioners have challenged FIRs and the proceedings emanating therefrom, that has been lodged on the basis of the complaint with the police alleging therein that the accused persons armed with lathies, axes and other deadly weapons, attacked and pelted stones on his residential house thereby causing damage to it.