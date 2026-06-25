Construction of malls in Jammu, Srinagar step in right direction: CCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu has said that the decision of the JKUT Government to construct modern shopping malls in Jammu and Srinagar, is a step in right direction.

A meeting of the office bearers of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu was held here today under the chairmanship of Arun Gupta, president, where in the Chamber appreciated the Cabinet decision and described it as a step in the right direction. It was decided by the Cabinet that two malls will be constructed with the estimated cost of Rs 255 crore.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude to the Government, Chamber president said that the construction of modern commercial complexes in Jammu and Srinagar has been a long-pending demand of the Chamber. He appreciated the Government for considering the concerns and aspirations of the business community and taking a progressive decision that will strengthen commercial infrastructure and create new business opportunities in both regions.

Arun Gupta stated that the approval of the Rehabilitation Scheme for Nai Basti shopkeepers is also a positive step that will provide relief and support to the affected traders. He said though the issue was raised by Chamber of Commerce & Industry, supported by Late Devinder Singh Rana, Ex-Corporator Pawan Singh and after that the issue was also supported by MLA Bahu Vikram Randhawa and MLA South (RS.Pura), Narinder Singh. He expressed hope that the scheme would be implemented in a transparent and time-bound manner to ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are protected.

The Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, expressed gratitude to the Government on these landmark decisions and assured full cooperation in the successful implementation of these projects for the benefit of traders, consumers, and the overall economy of Jammu & Kashmir.

The other office bearers present in the meeting include Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI; Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president CCI; Manish Gupta, secretary general and Rajesh Gupta, treasurer CCI.