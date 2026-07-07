Constant vigilance, synergy among stakeholders key to smooth Amarnath Yatra: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday said effective synergy among all stakeholders would be the key to ensuring the peaceful and successful conduct of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Prabhat visited base camp Lakhanpur in Kathua district and inspected the multi-layered security grid, access control arrangements, the Joint Police Control Room, traffic management, and convoy movement to assess the security and logistical arrangements for the yatra, a police spokesperson said.

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Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma briefed the DGP on the security measures, traffic management plan, and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which are put in place to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage, the spokesperson said.

Prabhat directed all agencies to maintain highest level of operational preparedness and ensure seamless coordination among the various security forces.

He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts, constant vigilance, and effective synergy among all stakeholders would ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of the yatra.

He stressed the need for intensified area domination and night domination exercises, particularly along the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway, key road corridors, and yatra routes.

The DGP also directed field units to strengthen surveillance and maintain a close watch on suspicious activities across Kathua district to prevent any attempts to disturb peace, the spokesperson said.

He instructed officers to strictly verify the identity credentials of pilgrims and ensure the effective use of the RFID-based tracking system for real-time monitoring of registered yatris.

He emphasized that matters relating to unregistered pilgrims should be handled proactively and sensitively in coordination with the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, while ensuring strict adherence to the prescribed protocols.