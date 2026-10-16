PESHAWAR, Oct 16: A constable was killed when militants attacked a police checkpost in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Mian Saeed said militants attacked the police checkpost in Hassan Khel area, about 30 km southwest of Peshawar, on Thursday night.

The police personnel retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee. Several militants were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire, he added.

Saeed said a search operation was underway to track down the attackers.

Hassan Khel, located on the outskirts of Peshawar near the tribal districts, has witnessed security challenges with police installations remaining potential targets of militant attacks. (PTI)