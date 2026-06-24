Anantnag, Jun 24: Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday welcomed the visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs to Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a goodwill gesture that would help promote peace and tourism in the region.

Speaking to news agency, Mir said that parliamentary committees have previously held meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and such visits are part of the normal functioning of Parliament. Mir said the visits send a positive message about the situation in the Valley and contribute to improving the region's image.

"This is a process of Parliament. There are different committees. This is not the first time; earlier too many Parliamentary Standing Committees have preferred to conduct their business in Jammu and Kashmir during this season. This is a goodwill gesture. When the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting is held here, they go from here as our ambassadors of peace, which helps the environment of Kashmir and benefits tourism," he said.

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The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is currently on a four-day study visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to examine Indo-Pak relations, Sino-Indian relations, and the functioning of passport offices and Passport Seva Kendras.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, currently on a four-day study visit to the Union Territory.

During the interaction, Abdullah exchanged views with committee members, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on a range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of sustained engagement to better understand the aspirations, challenges and developmental priorities of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)