Congress Will Not Accept Ministerial Positions Until Statehood Is Restored: Karra
Congress Jammu and Kashmir president Tariq Ahmad Karra said the party will not accept ministerial positions in the Jammu and Kashmir Government until full statehood is restored.Addressing a gathering during a programme in Reasi, Karra said...
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Congress Jammu and Kashmir president Tariq Ahmad Karra said the party will not accept ministerial positions in the Jammu and Kashmir Government until full statehood is restored.Addressing a gathering during a programme in Reasi, Karra said restoration of statehood has been the Congress’s stand from the very beginning and the party will continue to maintain this position until Jammu and Kashmir regains its full statehood.
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