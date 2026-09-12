Congress will formulate new agenda for new 'powerful, progressive' Gujarat, says Surjewala

Ahmedabad, Sep 12: Newly appointed Gujarat Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said his party will formulate a new agenda for a new Gujarat that will be a powerful, progressive state that fosters employment and enterprise, and truly belongs to farmers and the poor.

The ideology and vision of the Congress were born in the soil of Gujarat, and for the party it is not merely a state but a source of strength, the Rajya Sabha MP asserted.

"We have invited our colleagues to share their thoughts on this in the coming days. By consolidating these ideas, we will formulate a new agenda for a new Gujarat. This is the fundamental decision we have taken today," Surjewala told reporters after meeting the state leadership at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's headquarters here.

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Surjewala arrived in Ahmedabad, his first visit to the state since taking charge, as he seeks to rebuild the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"I often tell my colleagues that invoking the names of Bapu (Gandhiji) and (Sardar) Patel naturally brings to mind four principles rooted in this very soil: 'Satya, Sahas, Sangathan aur Andolan' (Truth, Courage, Organisation, and Agitation).

We wish to embrace this mantra once gifted by Bapu and Patel to the Congress to embark on a fresh journey: building a new, powerful, progressive Gujarat that fosters employment and enterprise, a Gujarat that truly belongs to farmers and the poor," he said.

Party leaders discussed about how to strengthen the ideology of Gandhiji and Patel and transform it into a vibrant movement across the country, he said.

Discussions were held on the issues affecting farmers, Surat diamond and textile workers as well as youth in the state, Surjewala added.

The party leaders highlighted the confusion and conflicting views among farmers today regarding solar and wind power corridors being developed, he said.

"While we agree they should be built, we must ask if they will destroy agriculture across more than twenty districts? We need to consider how to ensure the progress of these farmers and the poor, and how to secure their share in the resulting prosperity. Our state Congress president will devise a strategy and a movement to address this issue," he said.

Discussions were also held on the plight of the 12-15 lakh diamond workers of Surat and questions were raised as to why a welfare board was not being constituted for them, the Congress leader said.

"Why were so many driven to suicide, and why did their families receive no compensation? Why can't arrangements be made through the Welfare Board to cover a worker's salary for at least 24 months if they lose their jobs," he asked.

Solutions should also be reached for traders facing a crisis driven by the rise of lab-grown diamonds, US sanctions on Russia, issues with raw diamond imports, declining exports, and losses amounting to lakhs of crores, Surjewala said.

He said that the distress of the Surat textile trade was also discussed and questions were asked as to why the 5 percent GST on fabric was not removed.

"It was reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent, but why can't you establish centres in places like Ludhiana, Surat, and Panipat where no GST has to be paid," he said.

Exam paper leaks affecting the state's youth were also discussed at the meeting, he said.

"The agenda is to build a 'New Gujarat.' Colleagues agreed to submit their views within the next 10 days. We will compile these inputs, consult with the PCC President and the Legislature Party Leader, and then formulate a new policy and vision for a 'New Gujarat' based on the pillars of Truth, Courage, Organization, and Agitation," he said. (PTI )