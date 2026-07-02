Congress Suspends Two J&K AICC Members For Alleged Anti-Party Activities

JAMMU, July 2: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday suspended two of its members from Jammu and Kashmir from the party's primary membership with immediate effect over alleged anti-party activities.

According to an order issued by the AICC, the decision was approved by the Congress President and applies to Mohammad Anwar Bhatt and Bashir Ahmad Khan, both of whom were serving as AICC members from Jammu and Kashmir.

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The communication said the disciplinary action was taken on account of their alleged anti-party activities in the Union Territory.

The suspension takes effect immediately. However, the party has not elaborated on the nature of the activities that led to the disciplinary action.

The order was issued by AICC Member Secretary Tariq Anwar. [KNT]