Congress Not Joining Cabinet Till J&K Statehood Is Restored: Karra

Srinagar, Jul 2: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Karra on Thursday said the Congress would not join the Council of Ministers in the Omar Abdullah-led government until statehood is restored, asserting that the party's decision is based on a "principled stand."

Replying to questions on whether the Congress would seek a share in the proposed Cabinet expansion, Karra said the party's priority was the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, not ministerial positions.

"Look, Cabinet is not our issue. Our issue is the issue of statehood. Even if we are outside the Cabinet, we are outside because of a principal stand. We had already mentioned that until the statehood is restored, we will not be a part of the Cabinet," Karra told reporters in Srinagar.

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"However, we are in support of the government. Whenever we feel that there is an onslaught from the BJP on the government, or there is a threat from the BJP to the government, at that time you will find the Congress Party with the National Conference," he added.

His remarks come amid speculation over an expansion and reshuffle of the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Congress, which is supporting the National Conference-led government, has consistently maintained that the restoration of full statehood remains its foremost political demand and has linked any participation in the government to the fulfilment of that objective.

Omar Abdullah has recently indicated that there may be cabinet expansion.

Karra also welcomed the National Conference's proposal to participate in a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for statehood, saying the Congress had been spearheading the campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood for over a year.

Asked about the ruling National Conference's announcement that it would formally invite INDIA bloc members and other J&K parties to join the protest on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Karra said the development vindicated the Congress' long-standing position.

"Look, we have already been to Jantar Mantar. If you look at it, we have given the calls for 'Srinagar Chalo', 'Jammu Chalo' and then 'Delhi Chalo' a year ago. In fact, this is a place of joy for us. And I can proudly say that what we said a year ago, what we started a year ago, today those people are also participating in it, who were having some inhibition at that time, or they had some compulsion. Today all the people have reached the same point, the same point, from where the Congress party started," Karra told reporters. (Agencies)