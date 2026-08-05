Jammu, Aug 5: The Congress and the National Conference (NC) on Tuesday held separate protest rallies in Jammu on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, observing it as a "Black Day".

They also demanded the restoration of statehood and constitutional safeguards for land, jobs and other rights.

The police prevented the protest marches towards the city centre, leading to a brief jostling with workers at different locations.

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The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organised a demonstration near Shaheedi Chowk, where party leaders and workers raised slogans against the Centre and accused it of depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their democratic and constitutional rights.

Congress workers carrying party flags attempted to march ahead but were stopped by the police.

Congress leaders demanded the immediate restoration of statehood and constitutional protections, alleging that the people had been deprived of their rights over land, jobs and resources.

"We want our statehood back. Our jobs, our land and our rights must be protected. Instead of listening to our democratic demands, the government is stopping us from protesting. We are observing a 'Black Day' today. We will continue our agitation until Jammu and Kashmir regains its statehood," a Congress leader told reporters here.

Another party leader described August 5, 2019 as a "painful day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the erstwhile state's special status, opportunities and constitutional rights had been taken away. The leader also claimed that unemployment had risen and urged the Centre to restore the rights of the people.

The NC held a separate protest near Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, with leaders and workers carrying party flags and placards while wearing black badges.

The police stopped the NC workers from marching ahead, resulting in a brief jostling between security personnel and protesters.

NC leaders reiterated their demand for the restoration of statehood and constitutional rights.

"The decision taken on August 5, 2019, behind closed doors, will never be accepted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are not asking for anything new, we are only demanding the restoration of the rights that belonged to us and were taken away in 2019," an NC leader said.

Responding to the BJP's claim that the abrogation of Article 370 had helped curb terrorism, the leader questioned the assertion, saying militant attacks and the killing of security personnel continued.

"If terrorism ended with the abrogation of Article 370, why are security personnel still being martyred? Why are attacks on our people and our forces continuing?" the leader asked. (Agencies)