Congress must stop politicising Ram temple: Anurag Thakur

SHIMLA, Jul 7: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for its protests over the alleged Ram temple donation scam and said the party should first answer for its own scams.

He asked the party to stop politicising the Ram temple.

In a statement, Thakur said the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was the result of 500 years of faith and tireless struggle of crores of Sanatanis.

He added that for years, Congress leaders questioned the existence of Lord Ram, the Ram Setu, and issues related to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

"Today, when the magnificent Ram temple has been constructed, and crores of devotees from across the country and the world are visiting it, Congress leaders are making political statements, which is despicable. Congress should respect the faith of Hindus," Thakur said.

Highlighting the alleged scams that surfaced during the Congress government, Thakur said the National Herald case, the 2G spectrum case and the Commonwealth Games case continue to remain matters of national debate, and the country still questions Congress's accountability over them.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal also lambasted the Congress over its protest.

He said the Congress, which continuously opposed the construction of the Ram temple and made every possible effort to stop it, is today showing love and devotion for Lord Ram.

The party is changing its stance solely for vote bank politics, which the people of the country understand well, he said.

Bindal said the Congress should introspect on its past political conduct, as people have fully recognised the difference between its words and actions. (PTI)