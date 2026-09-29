Srinagar, Sep 29: Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat on Tuesday raised alleged bureaucratic overreach in the Assembly's functioning, saying it challenges the powers of the Speaker and the government. While speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, he urged Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to include the law secretary's letter in the House record.

Bhat was referring to the chief secretary and law secretary writing letters to Rather over the statehood resolution brought by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that was adopted by the assembly on Monday.

"The chief secretary and law secretary had written a letter, advising against the resolution. This challenges the powers of the Speaker and the government. I want to understand that can the officers act as government?" the MLA from Bandipora said.

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He said the government was formed under law and constitution after elections.

"If the powers of this House are so curtailed, why are we here? What are we doing?" he questioned. Bhat said the ministers were responsible to the people, but they are being "tied down".

"They (bureaucrats) are challenging the authority of the Speaker. This letter should be made part of the record and discussed in the House. Is this Legislature a panchayat?" he said.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference MLA Nazir Gurezi said the BJP was challenging the dignity of this House.

Deliberating on the need for the resolution and the restoration of statehood, the chief minister highlighted the practical governance challenges of operating as a Union Territory. He cited severe bureaucratic overreach and administrative paralysis.

He said the Speaker had received an opinion from the law department regarding the resolution, but he was not aware of it.

"As the Law minister, I have no information; the law secretary sent an opinion to you (Speaker). The chief secretary also sent you an opinion on the resolution. But I am unaware. This can only happen in a UT, not a state," Abdullah asserted.

He also pointed out administrative delays, including the unresolved plight of daily wage workers. (Agencies)