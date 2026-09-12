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Home / Latest News / Congress Leader Harish Rawat Quits Party Posts After Cash, Jewellery Recovered From Aide's House

Congress Leader Harish Rawat Quits Party Posts After Cash, Jewellery Recovered From Aide's House

DEHRADUN, Sep 12: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday announced his decision to step down from all party posts after the Enforcement Directorate recovered cash and jewellery from his personal assistant's house. A dozen luxury wristwatches and Rs...

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Daily Excelsior
11:19 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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DEHRADUN, Sep 12: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday announced his decision to step down from all party posts after the Enforcement Directorate recovered cash and jewellery from his personal assistant's house.

A dozen luxury wristwatches and Rs 32 lakh in cash were seized from the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena during the ED raids undertaken on Thursday.

Jeena is currently serving as a personal assistant (PA) to Rawat and had earlier served as officer on special duty (OSD) during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister during 2014-17. (Agencies)

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