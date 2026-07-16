Congress Joins NC’s Statehood Push, Urges All Parties To Unite

SRINAGAR, Jul 16: AICC General Secretary and Jammu & Kashmir Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday said the Congress will participate in the National Conference’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, asserting that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood is a people’s issue and not confined to any political party.

Speaking to reporters, Mir, as per the news agency said the Congress has consistently opposed the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 and has been raising the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights and statehood at every available forum.

He said the party had chosen not to seek ministerial positions despite having the opportunity, as it believed the people’s mandate was for the restoration of statehood and powers to the elected government. “There is no point in becoming ministers when there are no real powers,” he said.

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Referring to the National Conference’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, Mir said the Congress welcomed the call and would participate in the programme.

He urged all political parties to rise above political differences and join the protest, saying no one should allow ego to come in the way of a common cause. “Everyone should unite and raise a common voice for the restoration of statehood,” he said.

Mir also expressed support for Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk’s peaceful agitation, saying the people of Ladakh had pursued their demands through democratic means without resorting to violence. He said anyone working peacefully for the welfare of the people deserved support.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Congress will organise a major “Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq” programme in Jammu on July 19, with party workers and people from across the Union Territory expected to participate. Selected party representatives, he said, will subsequently join the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi on July 20. (KNO)