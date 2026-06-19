Congress insulted Hindu faith by portraying Rahul as Lord Parshuram: BJP

New Delhi, Jun 19: The BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress has insulted the Hindu faith by portraying Rahul Gandhi as Lord Parshuram during celebrations to mark the Congress leader's birthday.

The remarks came after Youth Congress workers in Varanasi celebrated Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday with symbolic rituals, including pouring milk over his photograph in the Ganga river.

In the image used during the celebration, Rahul Gandhi was depicted as Lord Parshuram, holding an axe in one hand and a copy of the Constitution in the other.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that "insulting Hindu faith is the only identity of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress".

"For the Congress, Gandhi may be God. But he is not for Hindus. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi has been depicted as Parshuram ji, an avatar of God, shows that they are insulting Hindu faith all the time," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

He alleged that the Congress and its alliance partners continuously abuse Hindu traditions and are now indulging in such acts for vote bank politics.

"They spoke of Hindu terror and saffron terror. They said the consecration of the Ram Mandir was merely singing and dancing. They have repeatedly abused and questioned Hindu traditions.

"For the Congress, the Ram Mandir was something to delay, obstruct and divert. The existence of Lord Ram was denied by the Congress.

"There is a long chain of insulting Hindus. Abuse Hindus and get applause from the vote bank -- that has been their politics," he claimed.

Poonawalla asked whether Gandhi and the Congress will apologise for hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

"Will Rahul Gandhi apologise for hurting and insulting the sentiments of crores of Hindus? This is not the first time. They have said Sanatan should be eliminated, and their entire alliance indulges in such conduct.

"Comparing a political personality to God or an avatar of God is blasphemous. Will Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party apologise, or will they allow this in the name of vote-bank politics?" he said.

Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, alleged that Congress supporters have insulted Lord Parshuram.

"They have shown that out of 365 days, the Congress will remember Hindus for one day, while for the other 364 days they will do appeasement politics," he said in a video post on X.

Referring to the defeat of the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate in Jharkhand to an NDA-supported Independent candidate on Thursday, Bhandari claimed that the Congress does not have support even among its allies.

"The Congress supporters can dream of making Rahul Gandhi the prime minister on his birthday. But the truth is, just 24 hours back, their own alliance partner JMM exposed the Congress party, where the alliance partners of the Congress did not vote for the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate in Jharkhand," he said.

"In the 2029 elections, the Hindus of India, the Sanatanis and the people of India have made up their mind to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bhandari added. (PTI)