Congress, Independent Councillors express resentment against Property Tax

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Councillors belonging to Congress and some Independents here today have expressed resentment against the levying of Property Tax in J&K.

In a press conference Dwarka Chowdhary, Chief Whip of Congress Councillors said that many needs of the people living urban areas have not been fulfilled yet so Property Tax at this juncture will not be proper.

“Many areas of Jammu still face scarcity of water and power supply, drainage and sanitation problems are also still existing at many areas of Jammu and many more problems are there which the JMC should resolve,” he maintained adding that the Congress will oppose the levying of Property Tax at this stage.

Chowdhary also said that even the Mayor of JMC had assured many times in General House Meetings that Property Tax shall not be imposed.

Other Congress Councillors including Bhanu Mahajan, Rashpal Bhardwaj, Inderjeet Kour Randhawa, Preetam Singh, Kamal Singh, Mohiu-Din Chowdhary and ex-Councillor Balbir Kumar were also present in the press conference.

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor, Inder Singh Sudan of Ward number 44 has also expressed resentment against the imposition of Property Tax in J&K.

“The people of Jammu have already bore the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of Property Tax at this stage shall prove disastrous for the people,” he claimed.

Another Independent Councillor, Prof. Yudhvir Singh said that all the Opposition Councillors got the Property Tax deferred for more than four years but the new team at helm of affairs of the elected body of JMC failed to get the Property Tax deferred.

He said that amidst large scale unemployment the newly introduced Tax shall adversely affect the people of Jammu.