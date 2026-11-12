Congress has lost political credibility: Pawan Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: BJP J&K State secretary, Pawan Sharma today launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership over its recent statements, saying that the party's political messaging increasingly reflects ideological confusion, intellectual bankruptcy and an inability to engage in dignified democratic discourse.

Reacting to Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge's description of Diwali as an "Eid of happiness" and the subsequent defence by party spokesperson, Pawan Khera, Sharma said the Congress leadership had once again demonstrated its disregard for constructive debate. Instead of healthy criticism, its leaders resorted to personal attacks and derogatory language, exposing their intolerance towards dissent.

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"When political leaders run out of arguments, they resort to insults. Calling critics 'illiterate, ignorant fools' reflects neither intellectual confidence nor democratic maturity,. It exposes the bankruptcy of political discourse within the Congress," Sharma said.

Referring to Kharge's November 1 statement at the INDIA bloc rally, where he called for "Modi ko Hatao, Loktantra ko Bachao" and alleged that BJP governments were formed through stolen mandates, Sharma said Congress had reduced democratic debate to baseless allegations and political slogans. If it has evidence, it must approach Constitutional institutions rather than manufacture outrage for political survival.

Sharma said the Congress appears to have neither a coherent ideological direction nor a credible alternative agenda. Its politics increasingly revolves around targeting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, creating controversies and attacking political opponents instead of addressing people's aspirations and national priorities.