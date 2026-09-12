Congress divided over BRICS, says Gaurav Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: BJP spokesperson and Convenor, International Affairs, J&K, Gaurav Gupta today launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its criticism of the upcoming BRICS Summit, accusing the opposition party of lacking clarity on India's growing global stature.

In a press statement, Gupta said, "The Congress appeared divided on the relevance of BRICS, pointing to contrasting statements by senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram and party MP Shashi Tharoor. While Chidambaram has questioned the tangible benefits India has derived from recent BRICS meetings, Tharoor has described India's hosting of the summit as an important opportunity and underlined the grouping's significance for the Global South."

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He said, "Congress should first decide what its position on BRICS actually is. On one side, its senior leaders are questioning the usefulness of the grouping, while on the other, its own MP Shashi Tharoor is acknowledging the strategic importance of BRICS and India's role in the Global South."

Gupta said, "The evolution of BRICS reflected the changing global economic order, noting that the grouping had expanded beyond its original Brazil-Russia-India-China composition to include countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Indonesia."

He also sought to draw a comparison between India's economic position in 2012 and its role in 2026.

Referring to comments made by Goldman Sachs Chairman Jim O'Neill in 2012, Gupta said, "Questions had then been raised about India's growth prospects and ability to sustain high growth rates. Then, questions were being raised about India's growth prospects. Today, India is chairing and hosting an expanded BRICS grouping and bringing major global leaders to New Delhi."

Gupta acknowledged that differences among members were natural in any multilateral grouping, citing differences that emerged during the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in May 2026.

However, he maintained that such differences should not diminish India's diplomatic engagement.

Gupta urged political parties to keep national interest above partisan considerations and view India's global engagement from the perspective of national interest, economic opportunities and strategic influence.