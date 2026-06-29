8 Newly-Elected MPs Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Members

New Delhi, Jun 29: Eight newly-elected MPs of the Rajya Sabha, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, took oath as members of the Upper House on Monday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new members.

While Kharge took the oath separately in Radhakrishnan's chamber, the seven other members took oath in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Apart from Kharge and Chugh, the six other new members included Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya and Mansingh Meraman Parmar (Gujarat), M Nagaraja (Karnataka), Rajendra Hiralal Jain (Maharashtra), Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi (Manipur) and Alka Singh (Rajasthan).

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of the House J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were present at the oath-taking, both inside the chairman's chamber as well as in the House.

Kharge took oath in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during his oath-taking.

Radhakrishnan congratulated and welcome the new members into the House. (Agencies)