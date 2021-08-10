Congress calls for bill removing 50 pc ceiling on reservation

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: Supporting a Bill that seeks to restore the power of states and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Government bring in a bill to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation in the country.

Initiating the discussion on The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, ” We are in favour of OBC reservation policy.”

Mr Chowdhury alleged that the Government has brought in the bill for its political benefits ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Citing the example of Tamil Nadu, he said that there is 69 per cent reservation here, adding that other states should also be given same legal.

He said the Government has brought in 10 per cent reservation for EWS. In the same manner, another Bill should be brought to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation, he added.

Taking part in the discussion, BJP Member Sanghmitra Maurya, while supporting the Bill, said after the passage of the Bill, representation of OBCs will increase.

T R Baalu (DMK) also raised the issue of removing the ceiling.

Earlier, while moving The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, for passing and consideration, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said this bill seeks to restore the power of States and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists.

He also mentioned about the steps taken by the Union government for the welfare of OBCs. (UNI)