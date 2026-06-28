Congress announces protest in Srinagar on Aug 1 under ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign

Calls NTA National Tension Agency, seeks Pradhan's resignation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: The Congress today announced that it will hold a major Chhatron Ki Goonj (Echoes of Students) protest in Srinagar on August 1 as part of Rahul Gandhi's nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities and the worsening state of education in the country.

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The party said Srinagar is among the 28 cities chosen for the 40-day nationwide outreach programme, which will conclude with a "Delhi Chalo" march to gherao the Parliament on August 9.

Addressing media persons in Jammu, former Rajasthan MLA Divya Maderna said the campaign aims to interact with students across the country, understand their grievances and force the Union Government to address issues concerning the education sector.

She said the August 1 protest in Srinagar will be followed by a nationwide call to march to Delhi and hold the Government accountable.

Maderna alleged that repeated paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations have shattered the dreams of lakhs of students.

Referring to NEET and other examinations, she claimed that students preparing for 20 to 22 hours a day were suffering because of the Government's inability to conduct fair and transparent examinations.

She also alleged that the slogan of the present Government had become "NEET, Cheat and Repeat."

Maderna further claimed that the increasing number of student suicides reflected the mounting pressure faced by aspirants and termed such incidents as "institutional murders" caused by systemic failures.

She alleged that student suicides have increased by 65 per cent over the last decade and claimed that around 90 paper leak incidents have been reported across the country during the same period.

Criticising the National Testing Agency (NTA), Maderna called it the "National Tension Agency" and said Rahul Gandhi had described it as a system of rejection rather than selection.

She also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the implementation of the National Education Policy and the work of the Education Minister despite repeated allegations of examination leaks.

AICC Secretaries Co-Incharge for J&K Affairs and senior Congress leader Pargat Singh also criticised the Union Government, alleging that it had remained silent on the demand for the Education Minister's resignation.

He further claimed that the promise of providing 2 crore jobs had not been fulfilled and alleged that 81 crore people still depended on free ration.

Singh also criticised the recent agricultural policy agreement with the United States, claiming it would adversely affect farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.